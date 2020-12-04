Log in Sign up

Performance at a New Level with ARM Servers from Huawei

Be the first to appreciate the capabilities of new technology brought to the Russian market: ARM servers with Huawei Kunpeng 920 processors. They are the ideal choice for big data analysis, distributed storage, cloud computing, and complex ERP systems.
Benefits of an ARM server

More cores

Higher frequency and performance

Better memory bandwidth

Находка для российского рынка

В январе 2019 года Huawei анонсировала запуск линейки высокопроизводительных серверов на базе процессоров Kunpeng 920. На российский рынок эти серверы только начали выходить. Мы первые, у кого их можно бесплатно протестировать.

Speed up your services

Based on Kunpeng 920 processors

The multicore architecture of the new processors in ARM servers will enable you to handle the most complex computing challenges. Their performance was confirmed by a score of 930 in a SPECint benchmark. This is 25% higher than the industry standard.

Any resource-intensive scenarios

Servers are designed to analyze and store data, process complex computing tasks, and accelerate applications.

Проверьте сервер в решении своей задачи

Huawei TaiShan 200 2280
Максимальное количество процессоров в сервере2
Количество ядер64
Максимальная частота2,6 Ггц
Максимальный объем оперативной памяти, поддерживаемой процессором2048 ГБ
Каналы памяти8

Try out the capabilities of the ARM server

Leave a request for a free trial and tell us what computing tasks you want to address using a powerful ARM server. We will contact you with information on the terms of the trial period.

