Benefits of an ARM server
More cores
Higher frequency and performance
Better memory bandwidth
Находка для российского рынка
В январе 2019 года Huawei анонсировала запуск линейки высокопроизводительных серверов на базе процессоров Kunpeng 920. На российский рынок эти серверы только начали выходить. Мы первые, у кого их можно бесплатно протестировать.
Speed up your services
Based on Kunpeng 920 processors
The multicore architecture of the new processors in ARM servers will enable you to handle the most complex computing challenges. Their performance was confirmed by a score of 930 in a SPECint benchmark. This is 25% higher than the industry standard.
Any resource-intensive scenarios
Servers are designed to analyze and store data, process complex computing tasks, and accelerate applications.
Проверьте сервер в решении своей задачи
Huawei TaiShan 200 2280
|Максимальное количество процессоров в сервере
|2
|Количество ядер
|64
|Максимальная частота
|2,6 Ггц
|Максимальный объем оперативной памяти, поддерживаемой процессором
|2048 ГБ
|Каналы памяти
|8
Протестировать бесплатно
Try out the capabilities of the ARM server
Leave a request for a free trial and tell us what computing tasks you want to address using a powerful ARM server. We will contact you with information on the terms of the trial period.
