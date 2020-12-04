Log in Sign up

Different payment methods are available depending on whether you have registered for a personal or business account.

Qiwi кошелёк
ЮMoney

Автоматическое зачисление средств в течение 5–10 минут.

Голоса Вконтакте

Автоматическое зачисление средств в течение 5–10 минут по курсу 1 голос = 3,54 руб.

Reimbursement conditions (individuals)

To return unused funds from your account balance, you need to submit a refund application using the following template:
For individuals

Please attach the following to your refund application:

For individuals – copy of your passport

You can get information about refunds in our Knowledge Base.

Requests can be submitted in person or by mail.

Mailing address: Selectel, PO Box 56, St. Petersburg, 196006 Russia

Office address: Ul. Tsvetochnaya 21, lit. A, St. Petersburg, Russia

Please note:

Money will only be reimbursed if the information provided in the request matches the user’s information in the control panel

Funds can only be transferred to the client’s bank account

Funds cannot be transferred to the bank account of a third party