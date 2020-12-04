Press about us

Russian company Selectel, a provider of data centre and cloud services, has joined Nvidia’s partnership programme (Nvidia Partner Network). The status of Cloud Service Provider under the programme will enable Selectel to offerNvidia licence rental services to launch virtual workplaces and optimise use of graphics processor resources.

Customers using dedicated servers from Selectel, or accessing its Cloud option based on VMware, will be able to lease licences for periods starting from one month.

Source: www.telecompaper.com