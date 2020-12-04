Press about us

1/31/2020
Migrating to the Cloud in 2020? Key Reasons It Pays to be Choosy About Your Cloud Provider
The New Year is a perfect time for IT departments to reflect on the past, consider the present, and plan for a better future. For many, that means gaining the benefits of the cloud and the transformative capabilities of software-defined data centers in 2020.
7/20/2019
From Russia With Scale: Selectel Provides Powerful Cloud Accessibility
Customer benefits are noteworthy: accelerating the timeline of new projects, a significant reduction in infrastructure management costs, and consistent availability/uptime. These are the rewards that Selectel’s customers are reaping, thanks to its scalable, public cloud platform, which is VMware Cloud Verified.