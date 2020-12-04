Reliable state-of-the-art data centers in Russia

Every system in the Selectel data centers is being closely monitored at all times. Power and cooling are monitored by engineers. They also maintain your equipment and make sure it is maintained clean. When something fails in the servers, e.g. disks, the administrators will promptly replace them. Each one carries a tablet with special software to notify them of failures. This allows them to respond instantly. Even if everything is in order, the engineers make rounds every 3 hours to stay sure of it.

Network engineers are responsible for connectivity. They monitor network load, bandwidth, and connectivity within the LAN.

If you have any questions or difficulties with the products, the first line technical support agents will come to help. They solve 70% of tickets within 12 hours. If some equipment needs attention, the tickets are forwarded to the maintenance department.

There are 250 people there who keep your services ticking like clockwork every day.