Contacts

Our managers are ready to talk to you

Complaints

abuse@selectel.ru

Vacancies

hr@selectel.ru

For the media

pr@selectel.ru

Telephone

8 (800) 555-06-75

Tech Support

If you ever experience any issue with our services, tech support is available to help 24/7.

Tech support can be contacted via live chat and ticket system, which is available to registered users from the control panel.

St. Petersburg

Phone: +7 (812) 677-80-36

Fax: +7 (812) 677-80-86

Ul. Tsvetochnaya 21, lit. А,
St. Petersburg, 196084, Russia

Street view

Moscow

Phone: +7 (495) 647-79-80

Fax: +7 (812) 677-80-86

Ul. Berzarina 36, str. 3,
Moscow, 123060, Russia

Street view