Поиск
Техническая поддержка

Junior Support Specialist

Санкт-Петербург
Полный день
з/п не указана
Откликнуться Откликнуться на
Санкт-Петербург
Полный день
з/п не указана

Why Selectel?

  • Hands on experience with tasks that require knowledge of networks, providing you the opportunity to upgrade to the CCNA level

  • Opportunity to work with Linux at the administrative level — that will help you to take your career to the next level

  • Practicing English and improving your technical skills by communicating with native speakers on a daily basis

  • You will learn how to provide support and communicate with tough technicians in open and approachable team

Main tasks at this position

  • Process incoming tickets, mails and phone calls

  • Contact the project teams regarding the operation of the company's products

  • Handle events in the internal monitoring system

Job requirements

  • Intermediate and above English level to communicate with English-speaking clients)

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills

  • Fundamental knowledge about network operation (DNS, DHCP, VLAN, VPN)

  • Russian fluent

Competitive advantages

  • You are the advanced user of Linux OS (Debian, Ubuntu, CentOS, Red Hat, CloudLinux)

  • You worked with various virtualization and orchestration systems (VMware, OpenStack, KVM)

  • You know how to use Zabbix and Grafana

  • You are ready for intensive training and self-study

Working conditions

  • Official employment and salary

  • Free lunch and coffee breaks

  • Relocation bonus

  • Office in a 10-minute walk from the Moskovskye Vorota Metro station, car and bicycle parking

*Please write a cover letter in English

Про здоровье и спорт

  • Ежемесячная надбавка за некурение

  • ДМС + стоматология + офисный врач*

  • Доступ к психологическим консультациям: онлайн, в офисе или кабинете психолога

  • 50% оплата абонемента в фитнес-клуба

  • Спортивные мероприятия (турниры по пейнтболу, картингу, «Гонка героев», киберспорт)

  • Аренда залов для футбола на газоне, пляжного волейбола, йога в офисе

  • Офисный душ*

Про развитие

  • От 50% до 100% оплаты обучения английскому, 50% — испанскому, еженедельные бесплатные разговорные клубы с носителями английского языка

  • Внутренние обмены знаниями: lightning & thunder talks

  • Персонализированный план обучения, возможность участия в конференциях по всему миру

  • Онлайн-библиотека Alpina Digital

Про досуг

  • Образовательные мероприятия (мастер-классы, лекции про вселенную или по психологии, квизы и многое другое)

  • Походы в кино на фильмы про динозавров и трансляции фильмов в собственном конференц-зале

  • PlayStation VR zone*, кикер и настольный теннис

*пока что только для питерского офиса

Похожие вакансии

Смотреть все
Техническая поддержка

Младший специалист в команду технической поддержки

Санкт-Петербург

Смотреть все

Откликнуться на вакансию

Резюме также можно прислать на jobs@selectel.ru или HeadHunter.