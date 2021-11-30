Junior Support Specialist

Why Selectel?
-
Hands on experience with tasks that require knowledge of networks, providing you the opportunity to upgrade to the CCNA level
-
Opportunity to work with Linux at the administrative level — that will help you to take your career to the next level
-
Practicing English and improving your technical skills by communicating with native speakers on a daily basis
-
You will learn how to provide support and communicate with tough technicians in open and approachable team
Main tasks at this position
-
Process incoming tickets, mails and phone calls
-
Contact the project teams regarding the operation of the company's products
-
Handle events in the internal monitoring system
Job requirements
-
Intermediate and above English level to communicate with English-speaking clients)
-
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
-
Fundamental knowledge about network operation (DNS, DHCP, VLAN, VPN)
-
Russian fluent
Competitive advantages
-
You are the advanced user of Linux OS (Debian, Ubuntu, CentOS, Red Hat, CloudLinux)
-
You worked with various virtualization and orchestration systems (VMware, OpenStack, KVM)
-
You know how to use Zabbix and Grafana
-
You are ready for intensive training and self-study
Working conditions
-
Official employment and salary
-
Free lunch and coffee breaks
-
Relocation bonus
-
Office in a 10-minute walk from the Moskovskye Vorota Metro station, car and bicycle parking
*Please write a cover letter in English
Про здоровье и спорт
-
Ежемесячная надбавка за некурение
-
ДМС + стоматология + офисный врач*
-
Доступ к психологическим консультациям: онлайн, в офисе или кабинете психолога
-
50% оплата абонемента в фитнес-клуба
-
Спортивные мероприятия (турниры по пейнтболу, картингу, «Гонка героев», киберспорт)
-
Аренда залов для футбола на газоне, пляжного волейбола, йога в офисе
-
Офисный душ*
Про развитие
-
От 50% до 100% оплаты обучения английскому, 50% — испанскому, еженедельные бесплатные разговорные клубы с носителями английского языка
-
Внутренние обмены знаниями: lightning & thunder talks
-
Персонализированный план обучения, возможность участия в конференциях по всему миру
-
Онлайн-библиотека Alpina Digital
Про досуг
-
Образовательные мероприятия (мастер-классы, лекции про вселенную или по психологии, квизы и многое другое)
-
Походы в кино на фильмы про динозавров и трансляции фильмов в собственном конференц-зале
-
PlayStation VR zone*, кикер и настольный теннис
*пока что только для питерского офиса